Woman looking into her own adoption discovers she has identical twin sister

By Ryan Hill

ROSEVILLE (KOVR) — As she started to flip through photos of yesteryear, Elizabeth Jackson Booth looked back at cherished memories with her family.

“I’m a Korean adoptee. I was adopted in 1975 by the Jackson family,” Jackson Booth said.

After wanting closure in her life, she wanted to find out more about who she is and more about her birth mother.

“Originally, this stemmed from wanting to get some medical records and maybe get some information because I always have no medical history,” she said.

Jackson Booth said that losing her adoptive parents also sparked her search to dive into her past and her birth mother.

So, after a 23andMe test and then contacting her adoption agency, there were some dead ends. But then she got the news she never expected to hear in a million years.

“It was discovered that I’m an identical twin birth. I’m part of a girl identical twin birth in Busan, Korean on October 17, 1973,” Jackson Booth said. “So, somewhere out there, at some point, I have an identical twin sister.”

This now-known twin also took to Facebook to let her friends and other family know of the exciting news.

Her post got shared more than two thousand times and she’s been contacted by a whole bunch of people looking to help find her long-lost twin. While she says it’s kind and generous, she said it will be her family that looks for and, hopefully, finds her long-lost sister.

“I am overwhelmed with the interest of people wanting to go out on their own and do searching on my behalf. However, I think I would just appreciate privacy to allow us to kind of take this journey on our own,” Jackson Booth said. “She may be on a different path. She may not even be interested. It will likely come as a shock to her just like it did to me.”

“I’m setting my expectations pretty low. But I’ll pursue it on my own and I just kind of at the mentality of it’s meant to be, it’ll happen,” Jackson Booth added.

Photos tell the story of one twin knowing there’s another with a whole other story to tell if and, hopefully, when they meet.

“I would just want to start up lines of communication, kind of get involved in each other’s lives, catch up. We have a lot of catching up,” Jackson Booth said.

Jackson Booth said that she feels that her search may have to start in Minnesota. She was originally adopted in the state by another family once she was born. But, that adoption didn’t go through and she was in the state for two years before being adopted by the Jacksons. So, she thinks there could be a lead based on the amount of time she was there.

