Louisville mother pushing for stricter hit-and-runs laws with son's case still cold

By Shaquille Lord

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville mother is taking action after her son was killed in a hit-and-run.

Patricia Bishop’s 28-year-old son Daniel Logsdon died in the hit and run last November on New Cut road. There were at least four deadly hit-and-runs that month. So far, no one has been arrested.

According to LMPD, this year there have been nearly 1,000 hit-and-runs in Louisville. Bishop has started an online petition for stricter laws when it comes to hit-and-run’s called “Daniel’s Law.” So far, more there have been more than 1,600 signatures.

“My son is not coming back. There’s no getting him back but if I can prevent it from happening to another mother or father, I will,” said Bishop.

Bishop says she’s contacted several policymakers.

