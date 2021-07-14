Man carjacked, shot in head by men on dirt bikes on Washington Bridge

CNN - Regional

By Derick Waller

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A man was carjacked by men on dirt bikes and shot on the Washington Bridge in Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 12:15 a.m. and the bridge had to be closed from Washington Heights going into the Bronx at 181st Street.

Eyewitness News obtained video of the stolen car, which was found nearby on the Cross Bronx Expressway at University Avenue.

Police say men on dirt bikes rode up beside the car and shot the 45-year-old driver in the head.

Then, the gunmen removed his unconscious body and stole the car, crashing it on the highway a short time later.

Amazingly, the driver is expected to survive.

It’s another example of escalating violence in New York City.

Recently we’ve seen examples of teens being arrested, and facing few consequences, authorities say, because of bail reform.

“Those people who keep coming out and continuing to do this violence, bail reform should not apply to them, if they’re going to abuse it,” said Darcel Clark, Bronx District Attorney. “And if it means to stop them from causing the violence that they have to be incarcerated while they’re waiting for their day in court, then so be it. But something has to give here.” Police are also investigating another shooting at 41st and 7th Avenue in Midtown.

It happened just after midnight and again involved dirt bikes which got into an accident with a white BMW.

A dispute ensued, and multiple shots were fired, possibly from the sedan.

There were no reports of any injuries in that incident.

