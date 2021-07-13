Scientists welcome caddisfly swarms along Colorado River in Laughlin

CNN - Regional

By GABRIEL STUTZKY

LAUGHLIN, Nevada (KVVU) — Caddisfly swarms along the Colorado River in Laughlin are annoying most residents, but scientists see them as an opportunity.

Dr. Michael Cavallaro, entomologist and pest abatement manager for Bullhead City, is working on a project to find a permanent solution to the swarms, which have become a nuisance for residents and businesses. He thinks the residents should feel honored, since caddisflies swarm only in healthy ecosystems with high-quality, clean water.

“We are an ecological anomaly here. Flurries of insects that are so dense, in certain areas, it gives you the illusion it is snowing!” Cavallaro said.

On the other hand, Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Presdient Jackie Walin said the flies can be a nuisance, albeit not a public health threat, since the flies don’t bite, sting or carry disease.

“During those hours of the day when I know they will be emerging, I don’t ride my motorcycle along the river, I don’t put my boat in the water or take it out during that period,” Walin said.

She added that, fortunately, the swarms do not appear to have affected tourism. The chamber has recorded “record” occupancy and gaming numbers for this time of year.

And businesses are finding ways to keep the swarms at bay, such as using mosquito net “curtains” for outdoor diners. The city also has launched a campaign to educate visitors about best times of day to avoid the flies, outside of sunrise and sunset hours.

So far, scientists have collected habitat and mortality data on the flies, to find out where their populations best thrive. Until more progress is made, civilians and the caddisfly will have to share the space.

Cavallaro said he hopes scientists can provide a playbook for Laughlin and other cities to deal with caddisfly swarms. Laughlin is the only municipality in the U.S. to invest in a permanent solution.

