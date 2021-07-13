Runaway boat in Lake Boca injures one person, hits three other boats

CNN - Regional

By Angela Rozier

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — One person was injured Sunday after a runaway boat in Lake Boca hit three other boats.

Boca Raton police said a boat occupant accidentally hit the throttle before being tossed off the boat at about 3:07 p.m.

The boat continued to hit two occupied boats in the water before hitting an unoccupied docked boat, located on East Camino Real.

One person received a minor leg injury, police said.

Robert Crispin, who said the area was full of boaters listening to music at the time, sent WPBF 25 News video of the incident. He also said the runaway boat almost hit his boat.

“How that boat didn’t cut all the people in that water is just an act of God!” Crispin said. “It was one of the scariest things I’ve seen and I’ve been boating for 35 to 40 years.”

