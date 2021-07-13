49-year-old woman accused of setting Fresno fire that sent up huge clouds of thick, dark smoke

CNN - Regional

By Brandon Johansen

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A 49-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire that sent thick, dark smoke above Fresno on Monday morning.

Zaneta Sellers was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple arson-related charges, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The huge clouds of smoke hung above the city and could be seen from miles away – even as far as Highway 168 in Clovis. The fire was sparked at Olive and Marks in west central Fresno at about 8:45 am.

Around 35-40 firefighters from North Central Fire, Fresno Fire and County Fire came together to fight the flames.

Authorities say a witness flagged down a CHP officer and pointed out the suspect. Firefighters described the blaze as an ‘outside debris fire’ and say it burned a mixture of grass, vehicles, trailers and buildings.

“The property has a large accumulation of inoperable vehicle and trailers involved, making containment challenging,” CAL FIRE said in a post.

A view from above of the area torched by the fire shows just that.

You can see scores of charred and blackened vehicles parked haphazardly in the area as fire trucks send sprays of water from the outer fringes and above.

Witnesses said the smoke resembled storm clouds above the high-rises in downtown Fresno.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.