Valley residents take to water parks, gyms to escape from extreme heat

By Linda Ha

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — The extreme heat in the Central Valley is continuing through the weekend, bringing a long stretch of dangerous triple-digit temperatures.

On Saturday afternoon In Fresno, temperatures hit 111 degrees, forcing people to find relief wherever they could under the blazing sun.

At Island Water Park, more than 3,000 people found a way to cool off with their families.

It’s one of several ways people in Fresno fought this blast of heat.

“One way to beat the Valley heat is to go to the waterpark. I brought my grandchildren out, this is our third week in a row,” said visitor James Finch.

But on one of the hottest days of the year, the park closed an hour early due to a worker shortage.

“We tried to interview 30 people last week that had confirmed appointments. 25 of them didn’t show up,” said general manager Bob Martin.

Because of that shortage, he said managers are stepping in.

“We’re doing everything we can, we’re cooking food and dispatching rides and helping clean the park,” said Martin.

Meanwhile, working out during the height of a heatwave is one way to send your heart rate soaring.

Some residents escaped the dangerous heat at the gym.

Garfield Palos escaped the triple digit temperatures and moved his workout into the air-conditioned gym.

“I’d probably pass out if I were working out outside, get a heat stroke or something,” said Palos.

Medical experts warned that the heat can be deadly and said to be mindful of the timing of your activities to prevent a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

According to American Ambulance, they received at least 12 potential heat-related calls on Saturday.

