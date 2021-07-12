Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:37 pm

Rhode Island to fine people who intentionally release more than 9 balloons outside

<i></i><br/>

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WBZ) — Rhode Island is banning people from releasing a large number of balloons outside in a move aimed at protecting wildlife.

Under the new rules, people cannot intentionally release more than nine helium balloons.

Supporters say the balloons pose a serious threat to birds and marine life that ingest them or become entangled.

Violators will face a $100 fine.

The new rule takes effect in November.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content