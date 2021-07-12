Police searching for suspect accused of trying to lure child into bathroom

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Borowy

GRATIOT COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who officers say tried to lure a child into a park bathroom.

On Saturday, July 10 at 5:48 p.m., Alma police officers were sent to the area of Riverside Park in Alma for the complaint.

Officers couldn’t find the suspect in the park, but they spoke with the complainant’s family at their home.

Police learned the man presented himself in the doorway of the bathroom and waved his hand in a motion to indicate he wanted the child to join him in the bathroom, police said.

The child relayed the information to her older sibling who then alerted their father. The suspect fled the area before the father could address him, according to police.

The suspect is described as under 6 feet, 25 to 35-years-old, wearing a dirty high visibility T-shirt that’s orange or green. He rode a white mountain bike and carried a blue fishing pole.

