Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:37 am

Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge, New Jersey

<i></i><br/>

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) — At least four people were shot at a hotel in New Jersey overnight.

The victims were found at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Woodbridge just before 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The victims were rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Their conditions are not yet known.

“I heard four shots, actually five, I heard running scattering all over,” a hotel guest said. “I stayed here before prior, the night before and it was fine, room 125 was fine, but then last night I stayed in 227 and it was uncomfortable.”

Police are interviewing witnesses who were part of a large group of people at the hotel when the violence broke out.

So far, there are no arrests.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content