Do you see thick, dark smoke above Fresno? It’s from a huge fire at Olive and Marks

By KFSN Staff

    FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Clouds of thick dark smoke hung above Fresno as crews battled a large fire on Monday morning.

The fire was sparked at Olive and Marks in west central Fresno at about 8:45 am.

The plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away – from as far away as Highway 168 in Clovis.

Around 35-40 firefighters from North Central Fire, Fresno Fire and County Fire are trying to contain the flames.

An Action News crew at the scene saw old cars, grass, and a shed on fire. But it was difficult to see clearly because the dark smoke clouded everything.

Witnesses said the smoke resembled storm clouds above the high-rises in downtown Fresno.

