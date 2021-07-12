Crews extinguish fire at vacant building near Concord’s Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

CNN - Regional

By KGO Staff

CONCORD, California (KGO) — Firefighters responded to a fire early Monday morning at an abandoned building in Concord near Willow Pass Road and Waterworld Parkway.

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, they got a call regarding the fire around 2:40 a.m. Monday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire shooting through the roof of the building.

Video shared with ABC7 shows the site of a vacant building up in flames.

The fire was put out just before 4 a.m., but crews remained on scene until about 9:45 a.m., officials told ABC7.

The fire sparked just down the street from Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is considered “suspicious,” fire officials said.

