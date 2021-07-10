Mother of daughter found dead in Saginaw heartbroken to learn how she passed away

CNN - Regional

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Nala Wallace, 23, was found dead on the front porch of a Saginaw home last week.

“I’m kind of all over the place right now. A lot of mixed emotions. Really angry,” Deeangela Wallace said.

Wallace described her feelings over the sudden loss of her daughter Nala.

“She was the type of person that she would go out of her way to help somebody. She was outgoing. She was a mama’s girl. And a grandma’s girl,” Wallace said.

Wallace said she learned her daughter was in the area of Burnham and Grout Streets on July 5 in Saginaw when she was attacked.

“They was really close to her when they shot her six times,” Wallace said.

Nala managed to get away.

“I guess she was running from that person or that place and she went to go get help at somebody’s house that she didn’t know,” Wallace said.

Wallace said no one answered the door at first.

“When they opened their door that morning Nala was laying there passed away,” Wallace said.

Wallace is heartbroken to learn how her daughter passed away.

“That tears me up to know that you know the fear that she must have had trying to get help and someone doing something to her like that,” Wallace said.

Wallace has set up a GoFundMe and is putting on fundraisers to pay for funeral expenses.

“We would appreciate it a lot. It would mean a whole lot because I would be able to lay my baby to rest the right way,” Wallace said.

