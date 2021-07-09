Skip to Content
Former Met Howard Johnson Asks For Help Paying Grandson’s Medical Bills After Lawnmower Accident

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There’s a call for help from former New York Mets third baseman Howard Johnson, who helped the team win the 1986 World Series.

Johnson says his nearly 2-year-old grandson, Tanner, was involved in a tragic lawnmower accident that severed part of his left foot.

His treatment will require multiple surgeries and long hospital stays.

In a tweet, Johnson wrote, “Any help is appreciated for Tanner…we’ve set an ambitious goal yet we know that won’t cover the costs associated with the accident…it’s going to be a long road ahead BUT a successful one…thank you all for your love and support.”

Johnson’s daughter has started a GoFundMe page to help cover Tanner’s medical expenses.

