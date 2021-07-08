Two wanted men captured after police pursuits through Davenport

CNN - Regional

By Thomas Geyer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — Davenport police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after both led police on high-speed chases around the city, police said in a news release issued late Wednesday.

The first pursuit occurred at 7:51 p.m. when officers saw Cameron Cortez Howard, 33, operating a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of 2900 E. 32nd St.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle Howard refused to stop and fled. Officers pursued and were able to stop Howard’s vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T). His vehicle struck a home at 1451 E. 33rd St., causing minor damage.

Howard was wanted on warrants of second-degree burglary, failure to appear on a charge of first-degree harassment and violating his parole.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Howard is on parole until Oct. 13, 2021.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Howard was charged in connection with the Nov. 29, 2014, shooting of a person at the Knights of Phythias, K. P. Hall, 1116 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Howard fired two rounds from a .380-caliber handgun at the victim. The victim was struck in the abdomen and the back.

Howard was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and assault while participating in a forcible felony. Each of those charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and going armed with intent, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

In a plea agreement, Howard pleaded guilty to the intimidation with a weapon, willful injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a 10-year concurrent sentence for the intimidation and willful injury charges, and a consecutive five-year sentence on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, for a total of 15 years.

Howard appealed his conviction, but the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the plea of guilty and the prison sentence.

Howard was released from prison Aug. 28, 2018, and placed on parole.

The current charge of first-degree harassment, a violation of his parole, occurred at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Bryant Wayland, officers were sent to 1315 Farnam St. to investigate a report of people fighting. Howard was identified by witnesses as standing in the street displaying a handgun in his waistband and shouting, “I’m gonna blow you away!’ toward a group of people standing on the porch.

Howard was then heard telling people to come out and fight with them. Howard was with a group of other people in the street involved in the disturbance. Howard was located by officers in front of that address at 8:06 p.m. during a second call about a large fight.

First-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. Howard failed to appear for a hearing Oct. 14, 2020, in Scott County District Court and a warrant for his arrest was issued and his bond was forfeited.

Howard was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $27,000 and without bond on the parole violation.

In Wednesday’s second pursuit, Kanie Kani Bragg, 25, was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through city streets to the 700 block of Gaines Street where a Davenport Police officer and a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop his vehicle.

Police spotted Bragg in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn, 3330 E. Kimberly Road. Bragg was driving a white Toyota Rav4.

When officers tried to take Bragg into custody he fled.

Bragg was wanted on warrants for possession with the intent to deliver, interference with official acts, domestic assault, third-degree burglary, violation of a protective order, fourth-degree criminal mischief, felony eluding, two counts of reckless driving, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Bragg is currently on pretrial release out of Dubuque County for domestic assault and child endangerment after police there say he struck the mother of his child in the face while she was holding their 7-month-old child. The incident occurred Sept. 26, 2020.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Bragg has convictions in Scott County for being a felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts, carrying weapons, assault while displaying a weapon, assault resulting in injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Bragg was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000, cash or surety bonds totaling $10,300 and without bond on several of the charges.

Both Howard and Bragg will make a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol and deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuits and investigations.

