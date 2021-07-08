Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:49 pm

Debate Starts Over What To Do With Property Where Champlain Towers South Once Stood

<i></i><br/>

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Even as rescuers continue their round-the-clock efforts at Champlain Towers South, there’s already debate over what to do with the property where the 12-story building once stood.

A court hearing was held Wednesday to start the conversation about the beachfront site’s future.

The question at hand for the more than $100-million property:

Should it become a memorial or should it be sold to a developer to build another condo that could help compensate the victims of the tragedy?

The discussion stems from a number of civil lawsuits already filed following the tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content