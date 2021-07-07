Vandals strike at least 5 Baldwin County school campuses

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — UPDATE: Daphne Police Department has released video of the suspected school vandals.

Authorities in Baldwin County are investigating Wednesday after several school campuses experienced vandalism.

At least five schools suffered vandalism. They are the high schools in Foley, Fairhope, Daphne and Gulf Shores, as well as Bayside Academy.

Officials tell FOX10 News they believe the same perpetrators may be responsible for the vandalism at the various campuses.

Vandals broke into the gym and locker room areas at Foley High School. School buses at other campuses were spray-painted with vulgarities.

According to authorities, the vandalism happened sometime between Friday morning and Tuesday.

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following early Wednesday afternoon:

“We are working closely with the Fairhope Police Department, Daphne Police Department and Foley Police Department after Fairhope High School, Daphne High School and Foley High School were vandalized this past weekend. The pictures below [See accompanying photos.] are images taken from our surveillance systems of these individuals damaging our schools and creating tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to call the Daphne, Fairhope or Foley Police Departments.

In addition, it is suspected these individuals also played a part in recent break-ins at Bayside Academy. Although not a part of the Baldwin County Public Schools’ family, they are still our family in education and want those responsible brought to justice.

As always, we appreciate your help in getting the word out about these crimes. We will not tolerate anyone trying to damage what we and our families have worked so hard for.”

