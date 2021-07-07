South Roxana Fire Department launches fundraisers for Chief Werner’s family

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

SOUTH ROXANA, Illinois (KMOV) — The South Roxana Fire Department is mourning the death of Fire Chief William “Todd” Werner.

Thursday, the department announced the “untimely death” of Chief Werner. He joined the department in 1996 and served as Fire Chief from 2013 until July 1, 2021.

“Our brother and Chief has been escorted to his next step in his service to his fellow man,” South Roxana Fire Department posted on Facebook. “The members of the fire service lost a great man and our department has lost a member of our family. Please keep our department as well as the Werner family close to your heart. 3100 we got your family from here.”

Chief Werner suffered a heart attack Sunday while visiting his mother in Wood River. He died at a St. Louis hospital on July 1.

On July 6 a procession took Chief Werner from Barnes Hospital to Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Funeral arrangements are pending, but a tentative date of Friday, July 9 for visitation and Saturday, July 10 have been set. Chief Werner will be buried in his hometown at Wanda Cemetery.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Chief Werner’s family.

