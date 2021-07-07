Residents asked to avoid Canton trail due to agitated bear

CNN - Regional

By ANDREW MASSE

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — If you plan on going for a walk or a bike ride before the severe weather moves in, there’s one trail you should avoid.

Canton Police say that a mother bear and her two cubs were seen this afternoon in the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road and they have taken refuge inside one of the trees.

The mother bear appears to be somewhat agitated.

Police are asking residents to avoid the trail, as well Commerce Drive and Atwater Road, for the time being.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.