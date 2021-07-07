Skip to Content
PD: 8-year-old dies after accident with gun in Goodlettsville

By JOSEPH WENZEL

    GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police have confirmed that an 8-year-old was shot after being involved in an accident with a gun in Goodlettsville on Wednesday morning.

A Sumner County school principal said the child had passed away.

The accident was reported in the 100 block of Elizabeth Court around 9 a.m.

Madison Creek Elementary posted a message from principal Jon Duncan that the 8-year-old had died.

“He was full of energy and a friend to so many at WCE. What a blessing it was to see him every morning at breakfast, where I would pretend to steal his food, just to see his smile light up the cafeteria,” Duncan said in an email.

