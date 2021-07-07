Council Bluffs detective arrested while on duty, jailed on domestic abuse

CNN - Regional

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — A Council Bluffs detective was arrested while on duty Tuesday.

Detective Craig Schuetze was jailed on domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury.

Council Bluffs Police confirm he was arrested by a different agency during his shift.

Schuetze has since been released, but will be on administrative leave pending the investigation.

