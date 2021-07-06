Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:49 am

Suspect in bait car theft shot by police

<i>KOAT</i><br/>Officers shot a suspect they say tried to steal a bait car in northeast Albuquerque.
KOAT
KOAT
Officers shot a suspect they say tried to steal a bait car in northeast Albuquerque.

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Officers shot a suspect they say tried to steal a bait car in northeast Albuquerque.

Officials with Albuquerque police say around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a bait car activation near Central Avenue and Louisiana Boulevard.

They tracked the car down near Osuna Road and San Mateo Blvd where a standoff occurred and at least one officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content