Pandemic sparks high demand and delays for backyard pools

By Hanna Mordoh

GREENWOOD, Indiana (WISH) — The pandemic is causing a surge in demand for backyard pools. Now, the wait to get one is until 2023. Indiana pool companies blame a perfect storm of high demand, a shortage of supplies and a shortage of employees.

“I think if there was a pool sitting there, that would be really nice,” said Dan Matney, as he looks into his backyard.

Matney is putting on the finishing touches to his new Greenwood house. However, the pandemic has rained on his pool day plans.

“We want to shop around and see if we can find a better alternative… Everybody is out to 2023,” said Matney.

Angie’s Pool and Spa in Greenwood said their phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting pools.

“We are looking at 2023,” said Reva long, with Angie’s Pool and Spa. “They want pools because they want to be at home.”

Since the pandemic started, staycations have taken over.

“I have never seen this before,” said Reva’s husband, Colby Long. He is the pool design coordinator and said the damnd and delay are a shock to both pool companies and customers. “Kind of shocked when they find out we are booked until 2023.”

Along with high demand, the pool company said supply and staffing are an issue in Indiana and across the country.

“We are also running into a lot of raw materials shortages and employee shortages and it’s nationwide,” said Colby.

Plus, that dream of making a splash in a private backyard pool is floating away, not only because of the wait, but the price customers have to pay just to get on the list.

“We used to ask for a small deposit,” said Reva. “Now, we have to ask for a larger deposit just because we are trying to cover those materials upfront so we can get them in quicker.”

The total price for backyard pools starts at around $45,000. Typically, they take 3 to 4 weeks to build. However, materials are so delayed, pool companies now have to buy everything up front, months before construction even starts.

“All manufacturing across the pool industry, everyone had their shutdowns and it is all stacking up,” said Colby.

The high-demand and supply shortage trend isn’t just for pools. Indiana pool companies said there are delays when it comes to hot tubs and outdoor space construction in general. Meaning customers will have to be patient.

Disappointing news, for pool-wanting people like Matney.

“Wait. I don’t think I have a choice other than waiting,” said Matney.

