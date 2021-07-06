Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:04 pm

Fully Vaccinated Ambridge Man Contracts Delta Variant Of COVID-19

<i></i><br/>

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    AMBRIDGE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A local man was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, and, according to his wife, he was fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Beaver County Times, 73-year-old Joe Pucci was hospitalized on his birthday a few weeks ago with COVID-19 symptoms.

He was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center and is still there.

Scientists say the Delta variant is 50% more transmissible than the dominant variant of COVID-19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content