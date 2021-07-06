Authorities locate missing kayaker in Fremont County

CNN - Regional

By Rett Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHTON, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A missing kayaker in Fremont County has been found safe and sound.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com the kayaker got separated from his group while recreating at Warm River about eight miles northeast of Ashton Monday evening. It happened just before 6 p.m. Search and Rescue was able to find him about 30 minutes later.

Humphries says the sheriff’s office responded to two similar calls earlier in the day, one of which was also at Warm River. The other one happened at Coffee Pot Rapids below the Island Park Reservoir.

All of them turned out favorably, Humphries says, with the victims being found uninjured.

If you’re planning a kayaking trip or similar activity anytime soon, Humphries is reminding you to be careful and to keep track of everyone in your group.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.