4 arrested in connection with stabbing of teenage lifeguard at Worcester’s Bell Pond

WORCESTER, Massachussets (WCVB) — A 17-year-old lifeguard is resting comfortably at home a day after he was stabbed during a confrontation at a beach in a Worcester park, according to city officials.

Investigating officers learned that a small group was drinking and smoking near the Bell Pond beach in Bell Hill Park and were told they had to stop or they would be asked to leave.

“Several members of the group left without incident, but one person was verbally aggressive and threatening. This male left the park but came back later with a small group and attacked the victim,” police said in a statement.

At about 6:30 p.m., the lifeguard was hit with a stick and stabbed. According to Worcester police, the lifeguard suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’re not happy. As a city, as a community, what happened here was uncalled for,” said Robert Antonelli Jr., assistant commissioner of the Worcester Parks & Recreation Department. “It’s a simple request. It’s a simple item, and they took it too far. We’re not going to stand for it.”

Antonelli says the lifeguard was brand-new to the job and finished the certification course 4-5 weeks ago.

According to Antonelli, the lifeguard was following standard procedure, which has been in place for 25 years without an incident of this magnitude.

Police searched the area for suspects. After a chase, they arrested 22-year-old Celestine Bigirimana in the area of Wilson Street. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Other officers spotted three men emerging from the woods and entering East Park. They were detained and later arrested in connection with the attack.

Melquan Jefferson, 23; Mohamed Abdullahi, 19; and a 17-year-old face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.

Antonelli said Worcester police normally make rounds at city beaches and he is now having discussions with the department as to whether the beaches should have an increased police presence. The two sides will also reevaluate whether lifeguards should still be responsible for monitoring alcohol consumption or misbehavior on the beach.

City officials have contacted other Worcester lifeguards to offer assistance.

“We’re going to do the best we can to make sure that they feel comfortable coming to work each and every day,” Antonelli said.

The Bell Pond beach remained closed on Monday as a result of the incident. Antonelli said the city is planning to reopen the beach at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

