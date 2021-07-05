Police officer on administrative leave after chase ends in shooting

CNN - Regional

By WRAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TARBORO, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Tarboro police officer is on administrative leave after a chase and shooting near Edgecombe Community College.

Officers say on Sunday morning a man named Christopher Harris pulled up to a traffic stop smelling like marijuana and alcohol.

According to police, Harris drove away, then crashed into another vehicle –– after which he got out of his car and ran away.

When an officer tried to arrest him, the officer’s gun went off.

Harris was hurt, but has since been released from the hospital.

He is facing multiple charges, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.