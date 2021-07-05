Man shot, killed near downtown Kansas City police headquarters

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A man was found dead early Monday morning by police headquarters.

Police say a passerby called them about 12:30 a.m. They say a person reported seeing a man shot and unresponsive at the corner of 12th and Locust streets.

KCPD headquarters is at 11th and Locust streets. A homicide scene in that area is something KCPD says is rare.

“Can’t recall a homicide on the corner. It’s unusual to have a homicide at that spot,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the early investigation shows the victim was involved in a disagreement with the suspect. That’s when they say the suspect shot the victim and then left the scene.

Police say they’re still looking for witnesses, and there is no suspect information as of now.

