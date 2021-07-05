Skip to Content
Holiday shooting kills 19-year-old woman, leaves five hurt

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police confirmed a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday. Gunfire also left four other people injured.

OPD said a sergeant heard multiple gunshots at 3:18 a.m. near North 24th and Grant streets.

OPD said a sergeant heard multiple gunshots at 3:18 a.m. near North 24th and Grant streets.

