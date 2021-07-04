PD: Tennessee man arrested for firing a firework mortar at MNPD helicopter

CNN - Regional

By Marshall Benson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a man after he fired a firework mortar at a police helicopter shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

Police said that 18-year-old John Schmid, of Franklin, fired the firework at the law enforcement helicopter when it was flying at around 500 feet over south Nashville near Haywood Lane.

The helicopter was patrolling as part of a counter street racing initiative.

Schmid is facing two counts of aggravated assault on police and a charge for felony reckless endangerment.

