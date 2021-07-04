Mountain nonprofit raising funds for volunteer who recently fell from ladder

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A mountain nonprofit organization is raising money to help a long-time volunteer with medical bills after he fell from a ladder three stories high.

BeLoved Asheville volunteer Lalo Aguilera broke his pelvis in three places in the fall, as well as injuring his wrist and arm.

“He and his family often spend two weeks at a time here around the holidays and different times, summer, helping us with school supplies, going out to communities in need,” BeLoved’s co-director says.

Lalo’s brother, Ponkho, is also a co-director of BeLoved Asheville.

The organization is hoping to raise $7,000 to help with medical and rehab bills.

If you would like to donate, check out BeLoved’s website at belovedasheville.com.

