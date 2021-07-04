Man celebrates 90th birthday with Harley-Davidson ride

CNN - Regional

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A local veteran is celebrating two birthdays this weekend. First, America’s with the Fourth of July and his own.

Paul Jobe, a resident at Bethesda Hawthorne Place in South County, celebrated his 90th birthday and incorporated his love for Harley Davidson. His love of motorcycles dates back to when he was stationed in England with the Air Force after World War II. Jobe’s daughter, Cindy Heffernan, wanted to make this birthday special.

Jobe’s wife died recently and he was then quarantined in the senior home during the pandemic.

“We drive by the Harley shop when there are doctors’ visits and he loves the Harleys and he asks me to take a detour and drive through and see the motorcycles,” Heffernan said. “So I talked to doctors. They responded and came out in full force, it was awesome.”

During the parade, the birthday boy got to hop on the back of a motorcycle and go for a ride.

