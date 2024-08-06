M. Night Shyamalan’s freak movie endings reassessed, for the ‘Sixth Sense’ 25th anniversary

Analysis by Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While nothing is ever a totally sure bet, you can feel pretty safe assuming that M. Night Shyamalan’s movies will always pack a wallop of a finale.

Ever since “The Sixth Sense” chilled moviegoers to the bone in 1999 with a conclusion that brought new life – or rather, death – to what was possible with a plot twist, audiences have come to expect the unexpected from Shyamalan. Even when the result – or sometimes the entire movie before it – can feel half-baked, you’re usually happy you went along for the ride, as seems to be the case with his latest release “Trap,” which NPR called “dumb” but also gleefully entertaining.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of “The Sixth Sense’s” release on Tuesday – which also happens to be Shyamalan’s 54th birthday – here is a list of the filmmaker’s twisty movie endings, from ridiculous to incredible. Needless to say, this roundup packs considerable spoilers.*

Most ridiculous: ‘The Happening’ (2008)

Unlike Shyamalan’s signature style, both the start and end of this list will be supremely predictable. This baffling misfire infamously includes a middling Mark Wahlberg pleading for mercy from a plastic houseplant, and is inept at making viewers care by the time it’s revealed that it was the trees all along. Granted, that revelation doesn’t even come at the very end of the movie, but later meditations on similar concepts – notably 2018’s “Bird Box” – fare better than “The Happening.”

‘Lady in the Water’ (2006)

After a fairly good run, “Lady” was more of a misstep for Shyamalan, with a nonsensical story that struggled like a fish out of water in spite of an impressive cast led by Paul Giamatti. Shyamalan himself appears in an ultimately pivotal, but bizarre, role. And don’t even get us started on Bryce Dallas Howard as the… something in the water.

‘Old’ (2021)

“Old” was a movie that packed one of the most intriguing concepts and marketing campaigns, and one that never came even close to that impressive in its execution. The menacing beach location where people become trapped and age at hyper-accelerated rates buries murky secrets that lead nowhere, amounting to a movie whose worst crime is being boring.

‘The Village’ (2004)

Shyamalan – whose daughter is getting into the polarizing movie-creating game herself – truly swung for the fences with the final twist in “The Village.” It’s an ending that is definitely unexpected, but opinions vary greatly as to whether it’s pulled off successfully. Since the director shoehorns himself into a cameo at the very end to arbitrarily explain away one potential plot hole and do some damage control, the final result is mediocre at best. Maybe the lesson here is to stop appearing in his own movies?

‘Unbreakable’/’Split’/’Glass’ trilogy

Speaking of swinging for the fences, the end of 2016’s “Split,” which ties back to 2002’s “Unbreakable,” was a bold move no one saw coming and a gesture of world-building that made viewers giddy. While “Unbreakable” was an incredibly slow burn in its own right, the seeds that movie’s finale planted in terms of a realistic portrayal of a superhero and supervillain bloom in “Split.” Unfortunately, the strands of that sprawling story do not get the neat or satisfying bow viewers were hoping for with 2019’s ultimately brittle and convoluted threequel “Glass.”

‘Signs’ (2002)

A classic-feeling alien invasion thriller that actually gets better with each viewing, “Signs” is an entry that doesn’t really pack the most shocking of endings, but is so well-paced that the sum equals even more than its parts. It’s also brilliantly acted, with impressive turns especially coming from Joaquin Phoenix and kids Abigail Breslin and Rory Culkin.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ (2023)

In a rather refreshing return to form, Shyamalan’s take on a tale of the apocalypse delivers a decidedly biblical ending that is just out there enough to work. The movie knowingly plays with both cabin-in-the-woods tropes as well as its similarities to the actual “Cabin in the Woods” from 2011, as well as James Cameron’s underwater epic “The Abyss” from 1989.

‘The Visit’ (2015)

This positively bonkers movie can make the argument that it’s the closest Shyamalan has come to his masterpiece below, only because of how you just don’t see the incredibly simple twist coming. Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t actually end there and needlessly staples on about another 30 minutes of gratuitous and mostly foul violence. Still, that twist – delivered by the always-welcome Kathryn Hahn – is a chef’s kiss.

Most incredible: ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

“The Sixth Sense” more than stands the test of time, for so many reasons. There’s the acting, including Oscar-nominated turns from mother-and-son duo Toni Collette and Haley Joel Osment, as well as the stoic, brilliant performance by Bruce Willis. But what truly makes “Sense” one for the ages is the final revelation, which manages to mix the perfect amount of gut-punch terror and earnest heartbreak.

Note: This list does not include 2010’s “Devil,” which comes from a story by but was not directed or written by Shyamalan. It also does not include 2010’s “The Last Airbender,” 2013’s “After Earth” or his directing credits prior to “The Sixth Sense.”

