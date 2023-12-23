Opinion: Hostages in Gaza need America before it’s too late

Opinion by Yehuda Beinin

(CNN) — It has been more than 75 days since Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel, and it’s believed that more than 100 live hostages are still being held, with 22 people already dying in captivity, according to Israeli officials and new reports that an Israel-American dual national hostage has been killed.

CNN now reports that Israel is proposing a new deal that includes the release of hostages – this could not be more urgent. The situation is dire and deeply personal to me as the father of a released hostage, the father-in-law of a man killed by Hamas terrorists and as an American. Some of our fellow dual national Americans are among the remaining hostages, and they face very real danger and even death each day they stay in captivity.

I was born and raised in Philadelphia. I am a life-long Phillies fan and I have fond memories of relishing in the city’s history as a child. Our iconic Liberty Bell symbolizes the American values of freedom and justice – values that our government needs to exemplify as our citizens and other hostages suffer while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pursues a war at the expense of their safety.

My daughter Liat was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. While we were lucky and grateful to reunite on Nov. 29, we were devastated to learn that my son-in-law Aviv had been among those killed in Hamas’ attack while defending his community, Kibbutz Nir Oz.

I have become friends with families who lost loved ones on Oct. 7 and others whose family members are hostages, with gunshot wounds, broken bones and missing limbs. We live each day in horror at the realities facing those still held captive. The terrorists are sexually assaulting the hostages, feeding them mostly bread and rice and forcing them to endure what one hostage’s nephew called “horrible” conditions. Every day that passes without bringing the hostages home is another day closer to death for these innocent people.

Unfortunately, this urgency in securing the release of the hostages is not felt by the Israeli government. Since Oct. 7, Netanyahu has made the order of his goals clear – destroy Hamas’ military and governing capabilities first, secure the release of the hostages second. I am no politician – which of these goals is more important to Israel’s future, I cannot tell you. But I am the father of a woman who was held hostage in Gaza for 54 days and the father in law of a man killed by Hamas. I know which goal is more urgent for families like mine.

Earlier this month, an Israeli was mistaken for a terrorist in Jerusalem and shot dead by an Israeli reservist soldier. Netanyahu shrugged off the incident, saying simply “that’s life.”

Three Israeli hostages were also mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers who blatantly violated the IDF’s own rules of engagement. These tragedies are a natural and expected outcome of the siege mentality fostered by Netanyahu, his government and his policies.

Netanyahu is not fit to manage this conflict. His agenda seems to simply be to inflict as much destruction in Gaza as possible. That tells you all you need to know about his regard for civilian casualties. To Netanyahu, innocent lives are the price Israel pays to keep their homeland safe. President Joe Biden said himself, Netanyahu’s government needs to change its ways.

That starts with keeping a sole focus on releasing all the remaining hostages. They cannot wait for the total dismantling of Hamas to regain freedom.

America must be the driving force that brings Netanyahu back to the negotiating table or more than 100 people could die and Hamas terrorists could emerge stronger than before.

In 2006, Hamas took an IDF soldier named Gilad Shalit captive. He was released five years later, in exchange for almost the same number of prisoners that Hamas demanded years prior, according to Reuters. The Islamic Jihad has put on the table an “all for all” proposal. There is no reason to expect that history won’t repeat itself, and clearly the current hostages can’t wait five years to be released.

I am asking that the US government and governments around the world do everything in their power to secure the swift and total release of the hostages. I am grateful to Biden for his compassion and his steadfast commitment to making this happen, and I urge him to press on until every hostage is home. Every minute that a deal is delayed could be a death sentence more than a hundred times over.

