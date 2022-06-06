From graduation parties to a mall, 13 mass shootings over the weekend leave more than a dozen dead and over 70 injured



By Chris Boyette and Holly Yan, CNN

They were at places that seemed safe — but few spaces in America are guaranteed safe anymore.

More than a dozen people were killed and more than 70 injured in at least 13 mass shootings this weekend in the United States.

Some were at graduation parties, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a strip mall.

The bloodshed comes as the nation grieves a spate of killings this past month, including a massacre at an elementary school in Texas; a deadly assault at a medical facility in Oklahoma; a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York; and an attack on a Taiwanese church service in California.

The US has suffered at least 246 mass shootings in 2022 — far more than there have been days so far in the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s the same number of mass shootings in 2021 through June 5.

The country is on pace to match or surpass last year’s total, which is the worst on record, according to the data compiled by GVA.

In 2020, there were 161 mass shootings through June 5; in 2019, that number was 154. The non-profit and CNN both define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Here’s where mass shootings took place across the country over the weekend:

— In Socorro, Texas, five people were wounded after a shooter fired into a crowd gathered for a high school graduation party, Police Chief David Burton said. All five wounded are teenagers, including two who were in critical condition, he said.

— In Summerton, South Carolina, one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded at a graduation party.

— In Philadelphia, at least two people were killed and 11 others hit by gunfire at a bustling entertainment district. A third person who died might have been one of the shooters, police said.

— In Chattanooga, Tennessee, two people were killed and 14 were wounded at or near a nightclub.

— In Phoenix, one person was killed and eight others wounded at a strip mall. The slain victim was a 14-year-old girl, police said.

— In Mesa, Arizona, two people were killed and two others were wounded.

— In Omaha, Nebraska, one person was killed and three others were wounded

— In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

— In Macon, Georgia, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

— In Saginaw, Michigan, three people were killed and two people were wounded.

— In Grand Rapids, Michigan, one person was killed and three people were wounded.

— In Ecorse, Michigan, five people were wounded.

— In Hempstead, New York, one person was killed and three were wounded.

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn, Claudia Dominguez and Pervaiz Shallwani contributed to this report.