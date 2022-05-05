5 things to know for May 5: Ukraine, Rate hike, Roe v. Wade, Chappelle, Inmate escape



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

May is Mental Health Awareness Month — and also the perfect time to check in with those around you with a gentle call or text. Research shows the mental health of many people has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the damage wasn’t limited to adults.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Ukraine

Heavy “bloody battles” are now unfolding at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a Ukrainian commander said. Russian forces have breached the perimeter and there was “non-stop shelling and assault” overnight. Despite efforts to evacuate civilians trapped in the sprawling complex, hundreds remain, including about 30 children, the city’s mayor said. Until recently, Azovstal was a major player on the global stage, producing 4 million tons of steel annually. But now, at least 150 employees have been killed and thousands remain unaccounted for, said Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest Holding, which owns the plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense says it expects to open evacuation corridors for civilians out of the plant starting today but it is unclear how many civilians trapped inside the plant will be able to leave.

2.Interest rates

The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a half-percentage point to get a handle on the worst inflation America has seen in 40 years. It’s the first time in 22 years that the central bank has hiked rates this much. Americans will experience this policy shift through higher borrowing costs: That means higher interest costs for mortgages, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, student debt and car loans. Business loans will also get pricier, for businesses large and small. The interest rate hike was unanimous, with all 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee agreeing on it. In March, the Fed ramped up its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time since late 2018, increasing it by a quarter-percentage point.

3. Roe v. Wade

Clinics in states likely to maintain access to abortion procedures are preparing for a potential influx of out-of-state patients following the report of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “This is a devastating blow for millions of people who will find themselves in a vast abortion desert,” said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. In the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, conservative Justice Samuel Alito separately tries to make clear it should not necessarily impact other decisions, such as the right to marry a person of a different race or the same sex and the right to contraception. But opponents say Alito’s attempt to wall off abortion from everything else raises several questions and legal challenges.

4. Dave Chappelle

A representative of comedian Dave Chappelle released a statement regarding an audience member who attacked him Tuesday night while Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” Carla Sims, Chappelle’s representative, said in a statement to CNN. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.” The man who tackled Chappelle has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. He had a knife and is in custody, police said. The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

5. Inmate escape

Investigators suspect a missing Alabama corrections officer and a murder suspect had a romantic relationship before they both disappeared last week, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. The pair went missing Friday after Vicky White, 56, said she was taking the inmate, Casey White, 38, to the courthouse and was planning to seek medical attention because she wasn’t feeling well. But the two never arrived at the courthouse. And Vicky White didn’t make it to the medical facility. Vicky White is now the subject of an active arrest warrant for allegedly permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, the sheriff said. Records also show Vicky White had made major financial moves in the weeks leading up to the escape — including selling her home days before she disappeared for a price well below market value.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Everything you need to know to fight sunburns, premature aging and skin cancer this summer

Life’s better in flip flops. But don’t forget sunscreen! It’s time to pack on the SPF and learn how to keep your skin protected during these warmer months.

The internet’s famous dancing baby from 1996 is getting a new look

At some point in your life, you’ve probably seen the viral “Dancing Baby.” Well, the baby looks even more realistic now.

Largest known North American cave art remained hidden for more than 1,000 years

Sweet home Alabama! Where massive cave art went unseen!

How to build a runway out of solid ice

Buckle up. It’s a very difficult undertaking to land a plane in Antarctica.

This solar-powered plane could stay in the air for months

Speaking of planes, check out this one that doesn’t use a drop of fuel.

TODAY’S NUMBER

20 to 25

That’s how many years a federal judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to serve in prison for the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The sentencing range was laid out in the plea agreement filed months ago, which mentioned Chauvin would be expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years, “assuming all good-time credit.” At the federal level, Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating George Floyd’s civil rights after months earlier pleading not guilty. Chauvin has also asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction at the state level.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Some would consider this a wake-up call. I disagree. The alarm’s already gone off.”

— Wade Crowfoot, California’s secretary for natural resources, urging Southern Californians to immediately cut back their water usage. Due to slim resources and the ongoing climate crisis, Southern California is bracing for unprecedented water restrictions unless residents and businesses significantly scale back. Scientists reported earlier this year that the West’s current drought is the worst in at least 1,200 years.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Meet the world’s tallest dog

This Great Dane named Zeus just stole our hearts! (Click here to view)

