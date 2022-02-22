2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says



By Michelle Watson, CNN

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.

No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.

“Everyone is safe,” Jones said. “It was a blessing that everyone was OK.”

The accident occurred near the Mineral Basin area of Snowbird, “about 150 yards off of Snowbird proper,” Jones said.

The resort, almost 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has the capacity to carry more than 17,000 skiers and snowboarders uphill per hour on its many lifts, according to Snowbird’s website.

Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said in a tweet.

“As the first aircraft landed … portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and it appears struck the second helicopter,” Jones said.

The accident is under investigation.

