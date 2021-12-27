Los Angeles police release videos from fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl who was in store dressing room



CNN

By Cheri Mossburg, Sarah Moon and Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released an edited package of surveillance camera footage and police body camera videos showing the events that led to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl by an officer firing at a suspect last week.

Surveillance video shows the 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena-Lopez, entering the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood with his bike and wearing a tank top and shorts. He takes the escalator upstairs with his bike.

Moments later, he returns to the escalators wearing a multicolored jacket and long pants before swinging his bike lock at customers. He is seen attacking several female customers.

Several body camera videos released by police show a woman on the floor covered in blood as officers arrive and attempt to find the suspect, who, according to a police statement on Friday, was a short distance away.

An officer can be heard on the body camera footage firing three bullets toward the suspect, who later falls to the ground.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a dressing room with her mother when a bullet aimed at the suspect passed through the wall, fatally striking the teenager. Valentina was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, coroner records show.

The police department also released three 911 calls and radio transmissions of the shooting.

Police were called to the scene following numerous reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a possible shooting in progress at the store.

One call is from a store employee who tells the operator that there’s an “hostile customer in my store attacking customers” and “breaking things.”

While she is on the phone with the operator, she is also repeatedly heard yelling at people to evacuate the store. She explains to the operator that the suspect is using a bike lock to attack people.

Police Capt. Stacy Spell explains in the video that the shooting is still in its early stages of investigation. The incident will also be reviewed by representatives from the California Department of Justice, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Office of the Inspector General, according to Spell.

The suspect died at the scene. A steel or metal cable lock was found near his body, officials said. No firearm was recovered from the scene.

The assault victim was transported to a hospital with head and arm injuries. Police do not believe the woman knew the suspect.

An LAPD official familiar with the investigation told CNN’s Paul Vercammen they were “aware of reports that a witness said the girl was trying on a quinceañera dress with her mother. We are looking in to this as part of our investigation.”

The officer who fired the fatal shots is on “paid administrative leave, per department protocols for officer involved shootings, for at least two weeks,” the official told CNN.

Valentina’s parents are set to hold a news conference Tuesday demanding transparency from police, while their attorneys are expected to discuss developments in the case.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Eric Levenson, Steve Almasy and Andy Rose contributed to this report.