Eurovision: Here’s who is moving on to the grand final

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Semifinals for the Eurovision Song Contest are over, and now we know the full lineup for Saturday’s grand final.

Following the conclusion of Thursday’s competition, these are the countries moving on: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

These ten countries — picked from a field of 18 — join those who qualified in the first round of semifinals on Tuesday and the so-called Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Musicians representing the following countries advanced to the next round earlier this week: Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands.

The 25 countries will perform in Saturday’s grand final in Turin, Italy.

Ukraine is the favorite to win, but because it’s Eurovision, remember: Truly anything can happen.

Viewers in the United States can follow along (but not vote) via the Peacock streaming service, with Eurovision superfan Johnny Weir providing commentary.

