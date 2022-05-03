The first trailer for Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is here



By Marianne Garvey

The first trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” features candy-colored scenes and plenty of Harry Styles.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is a psychological thriller about a utopian suburb called Victory, where some residents are hiding dark secrets. Styles plays Jack, who is married to Florence Pugh’s Alice, who begins to unravel the truth about where they live.

The screenplay was written by “Booksmart” writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Wilde also stars in the movie, along with Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

The trailer first debuted at CinemaCon.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is set to open in theaters in September.

See the full trailer below.

