Maskless celebs at Super Bowl spark upset



CNN, CNN BUSINESS

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Celebrities spotted not wearing a mask at Sunday’s Super Bowl game were met with cries of “hypocrisy” by some on social media.

Those attending the event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles were given KN95 masks because Los Angeles county requires masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at “mega events.”

But few of the more than 70,000 attendees at the game were seen wearing them the open-air venue.

A Twitter user shared a video of some of the stars, including Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jay-Z and LeBron James in the stands without masks.

“Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl,” the tweet read. “But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game.”

There were actually more celebrities present, but another seen in the video, Charlize Theron, was the subject of a tweet that included a photo of her imploring people to wear masks with a photo of her at the Super Bowl without one.

“One rule for us, another for them!” the tweet read.

Mask mandates in California and the rest of the country, especially in schools, have been hotly debated.

Properly fitted N95 respirators approved by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health can filter up to 95% of particles in the air.

CNN has reached out to reps for Lopez, Affleck, Damon, Jay-Z, James and Theron for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.