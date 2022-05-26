The US economy shrank slightly faster in the first quarter



America’s economy shrank at a slightly faster rate than initially reported, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, decreased at an annualized rate of 1.5%, adjusted for seasonal swings, according to the second estimate of the data.

Last month, the Commerce Department’s advance estimate of the data showed GDP had contracted at a rate of 1.4%. Economists had expected Thursday’s revisions to improve slightly, with a decline of 1.3%.

The update was driven by revisions to private inventory and residential investments, even as consumer spending was revised higher.

No matter the update, the first quarter was a sharp slowdown from the 6.9% growth rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. It also marked the worst quarter since the pandemic recession in the second quarter of 2020.

