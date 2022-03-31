Bob Iger on opposing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: ‘It’s about right and wrong’



By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is breaking from his successor on Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Bob Chapek, Iger’s successor, initially opted not to speak out against the controversial law. But corporate executives should voice their opinions about ethical dilemmas, Iger recently told CNN+ host Chris Wallace.

“A lot of these issues are not necessarily political,” Iger told CNN+ host Chris Wallace. “It’s about right and wrong. So, I happen to feel and I tweeted an opinion about the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida. To me, it wasn’t about politics. It is about what is right and what is wrong, and that just seemed wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to kids.”

Speaking Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Wallace noted that his interview with Iger was conducted a few weeks ago. The law, officially called “Parental Rights in Education” bill, was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday and it will take effect in July.

“When you’re dealing with right and wrong or when you’re dealing with something that does have profound impact on your business, I just think you have to do what is right and not worry about the potential backlash to it,” Iger told Wallace.

Wallace noted that Iger didn’t “directly contradict or criticize” current Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who sparked controversy for not initially condemning the law. Following a firestorm from employees and Disney fans, Chapek apologized on March 11 for his “silence” on the bill.

“It was pretty obvious that when he said ‘sometimes it’s just a matter of right and wrong,’ that Iger was distinguishing himself from his successor and saying sometimes you don’t worry about the business and you don’t worry about how it’s going to affect you,” Wallace said Thursday. “You just have to take a stand.”

