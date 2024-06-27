Reality show winner gets 10 years for enticing underage girl to cross state lines for sex

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Florida man who is a past winner of the “American Ninja Warrior” TV reality show has been sentenced to just over 10 years in federal prison for enticing an underage girl to travel across state lines so they could have sex. Andrew Drechsel will also have to serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison term is completed, and must pay the victim $100,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to the enticement charge and a charge of possessing child sex abuse material in June 2023. Drechsel won season 11 of the NBC television show. He was living in Hamden, Connecticut, at that time, while the victim lived in New Jersey.

