Panel’s approval of liquefied natural gas export terminal puts more pressure on Biden to block it

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — What would be the nation’s largest export terminal for liquefied natural gas has won approval from a federal commission. Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass 2 project was approved with little discussion by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission during a livestreamed meeting Thursday. The project still needs Department of Energy approval. Its immediate prospects are unclear given the Biden administration’s January pause on such projects. Venture Global praised Thursday’s approval from the FERC. Environmental groups urged the administration to make the pause permanent.

