Dearica Hamby replaces Sparks teammate Cameron Brink on US 3×3 Olympic team

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Dearica Hamby has replaced Los Angeles Sparks teammate Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL last week, on the U.S. Olympic 3×3 basketball team. Hamby was MVP of the 2023 3×3 AmeriCup and was part of the national team camp in Springfield, Massachusetts, in April. She joins Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard on the squad that will compete at the Paris Games next month.

