Tobias Myers wins his fourth straight as the Brewers beat the Padres 6-2 to avoid a 4-game sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Tobias Myers continued his terrific June by winning his fourth straight start and Blake Perkins highlighted a five-run second inning with a two-run single as the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 to avoid a four-game sweep. Myers held the Padres to one run and five hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. He allowed one or no earned runs for the fourth time in his June starts and won his fifth straight decision dating to May 21. The Padres had their four-game winning streak snapped. It had matched their season-best streak.

