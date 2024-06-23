Pablo López takes a perfect game into 6th and strikes out 14 to lead Twins past A’s 3-0
By BEN ROSS
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pablo López took a perfect game into the sixth inning and matched a career high with 14 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 in the rubber match of a three-game series. López limited Oakland to two singles and a walk, retiring the first 17 batters he faced before Lawrence Butler singled on a line drive to right with two outs in the sixth. Byron Buxton homered off Hogan Harris in the second and added an RBI double in the seventh. Griffin Jax pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save in nine chances.