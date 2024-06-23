Burling skippers Kiwis to New York regatta win and clinches spot in SailGP’s $2M Grand Final

Peter Burling and the New Zealand Black Foils sailed a flawless podium race on the Hudson River to win the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix and clinch a spot in SailGP’s $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final in San Francisco next month. Burling and his mates took the inside position at the start and kept their 50-foot foiling catamaran ahead of Phil Robertson of Canada and Giles Scott of Britain to win for the fifth time in 12 regattas. They will have a spot on the start line for the three-boat Grand Final in San Francisco for the second straight year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.