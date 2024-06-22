Rookie Jackson Merrill hits a 440-foot, 3-run homer in the Padres’ 6-4 win over the Brewers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Jackson Merrill hit a 440-foot, three-run homer to the base of the batter’s eye in center field and had a bat flip to match as the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 for their fourth straight win. Ha-Seong Kim and Kyle Higashioka also homered for the Padres, who popped back above .500 and will go for a four-game sweep Sunday. The 21-year-old Merrill has 10 homers overall and seven in his last 10 games. His blast Saturday was the longest of his career, surpassing the 411-foot shot he hit off Jose Quintana at the New York Mets on June 15.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.